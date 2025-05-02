Man shot in Willard-Hay neighborhood

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on the city’s north side early Thursday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the 1500 block of Oliver Avenue North just before 8 p.m.

The deaprtment says a man was outside when he heard a gunshot. He was then taken to Hennepin Healthcare with a gunshot wound that is considered to be non-life-threatening.

As of this publishing, no one is in custody and police are continuing to investigate the incident.