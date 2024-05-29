Man shot in the head while inside vehicle with another adult, 2 kids

The man was found inside a vehicle with one other adult and two children.

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured on Tuesday on the city’s north side.

According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of 23rd Avenue North just after 8 p.m. for a Shotspotter activation.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the head, adding his injury is considered to be life-threatening. He was then taken to North Memorial Medical Center.

Police add the man was seated in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, as well as another adult and two children. However, those three people were not injured.

As of this time, no one has been arrested for the shooting.

The names and ages of the four people inside the vehicle weren’t immediately provided.

No word on what led up to the incident.