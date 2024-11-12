Man shot in Moorhead hunting accident not expected to survive

A 34-year-old Dilworth man who was shot in the head while hunting Saturday is not expected to survive his injuries.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Jace Srur on Tuesday.

According to authorities, Srur had been hunting in rural Moorhead on Saturday around 7:58 a.m. when he was struck in the head by a stray bullet from someone within his group.

Emergency services were called, and life-saving measures were performed on Srur, who was flown to the hospital.

However, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Srur’s injuries were determined to be non-survivable and life-threatening.

The incident is still being investigated by the sheriff’s office.