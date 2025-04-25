Man shot in Minneapolis dies of injury nearly a week later

Minneapolis police say that a man shot on April 18 and found slumped over in his car in downtown Minneapolis died at HCMC Thursday.

As previously reported, police found evidence of gunfire near 5th Avenue South and 9th Street South. They believe the victim was shot in that area and then drove about two blocks to 3rd Avenue South, hitting a vehicle with a family inside, along the way.

Officers say they found the man in his 20s slumped over in his vehicle with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was given CPR and taken to the hospital. Evidence of gunfire was also on his vehicle.

The family in the vehicle he hit was not injured, police said.

Investigators are still working to determine the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

“Any loss of life is deeply troubling,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “While a decline in violent crime offers some encouragement, each new act of violence—each life lost—reminds us how much work remains. Our investigators are fully committed to identifying the shooter and ensuring they are held accountable.”

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers to leave anonymous tips online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.