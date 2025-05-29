Man shot in his abdomen early Thursday in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park Police say a man was injured Thursday after he was shot on the 6000 block of Garwood Road.

According to police, officers were called to the area just after 12:30 a.m. and found a man who had been shot in the abdomen.

The victim told police he had been standing on the sidewalk when a vehicle stopped and the shooter got out before hitting the man with a single shot. The shooter then left the area.

Police say the suspect hasn’t been found at this time, and their investigation is ongoing.