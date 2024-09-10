Man shot and seriously injured in Minneapolis alley overnight

Minneapolis police say a person who was shot in an alley early Tuesday morning has a life-threatening injury.

Police went to check out a shooting that first came in as ShotSpotter activation around 3 a.m. on the 2400 block of Bloomington Avenue in the East Philips neighborhood and found an injured man when they arrived.

Officers say that they believe the man was walking in an alley with someone else when the shooting happened. Police also found damage in the area to buildings and vehicles from gunshots.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made yet, police say.