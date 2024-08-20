Man shot after reportedly asking shooter to leave the area

A man was shot Monday evening after reportedly asking his suspected assailant to leave the area.

According to Minneapolis police, the shooting took place near Lyndale Avenue North and 18th Avenue North around 5:44 p.m. Monday

There, officers found a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was brought to the hospital for treatment.

According to their investigation, police say the man had approached the suspected gunman asking him to leave. The suspect then shot at the man multiple times before leaving the area.

No arrests have been made at this time.