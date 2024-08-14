Man shot after leaving his car in Minneapolis

Police are investigating a shooting that happened after a man got out of his vehicle.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it happened Tuesday near the intersection of 15th Avenue Northeast and Monroe Street Northeast around 7:10 p.m.

Police say man got out of his vehicle and was then confronted by two other men, one of which fired a gun before fleeing.

When officers arrived, they found the injured man, saying he had non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. He was then brought to an area hospital.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate the shooting and are working to determine the circumstances around it.

As of this publishing, no one has been arrested.