Man set to be sentenced for two separate homicides Wednesday

Caolon Hatchett has a sentencing hearing set to begin at 1 p.m.

A man who pleaded guilty to killing two people in separate homicides is set to be sentenced in Hennepin County court on Wednesday afternoon.

Calon Hatchett, 21, has pleaded guilty to killing 26-year-old Ali Reed and 30-year-old Tonia Powell in separate homicides.

As part of his plea deal, Hatchett is facing consecutive, presumptive sentences totaling 47 ¼ years in prison for both homicides.

However, the plea deal has not come as welcome news for Reed’s parents, who said the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office previously told them there would not be a plea agreement with Hatchett.

“We asked if a plea deal would be offered and they said absolutely not. This is a very strong case,” said Amber Webber, Reed’s mother, in an interview with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS earlier this year. “It was shocking and it was disgusting. It made us feel sick.”

On Aug. 6, Webber and Abdulla Reed, Ali’s father, received a message to go to the courthouse because Hatchett was going to plead guilty.

“We went from feeling we would get some sense of justice to the overall feeling of betrayal from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office,” said Abdulla Reed.

In a statement from the attorney’s office, they said the guilty plea was a last-minute change:

“The last-minute change in the defendant’s willingness to accept responsibility for his actions led prosecutors to determine the most appropriate path forward was to secure this plea agreement without delay.”

Hatchett’s hearing begins at 1 p.m. Check back for updates.