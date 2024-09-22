Man seriously injured in St. Paul shooting

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in St. Paul Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Rice Street on a report of shots being fired around 10:30 p.m.

According to police, a man who had been shot in the chest was found at the intersection of Rice Street and West Pennsylvania Avenue. He was brought to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Investigators believe the victim was shot on the 800 block of Rice Street and tried to drive himself to the hospital, crashing near the intersection of Rice and Pennsylvania.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to police to see if any arrests have been made.