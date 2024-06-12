Man seriously injured in shooting in Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis

A shooting Tuesday morning in the Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis left a man hospitalized with serious injuries, police say.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting around 10:42 a.m. near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and 13th Street, a block from the Minneapolis Convention Center.

First responders found a man who had suffered potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds and took him to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight in and around an occupied vehicle. No arrests have been made.

Several agencies — including the Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Rogers, St. Anthony and Metro Transit police departments — were spotted providing mutual aid at the scene to fill in for Minneapolis police officers attending the memorial for fallen MPD Officer Jamal Mitchell.