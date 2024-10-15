Man seriously injured in Minneapolis shooting

A man is expected to survive after receiving a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound Monday night.

Minneapolis police officers got a call about a man who had been injured by gunfire Monday around 8 p.m. and drove to his location on the 1800 block of LaSalle Avenue.

When they arrived, police saw that he had been seriously injured, and the man was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he is expected to survive.

Police said the man had been shot at a different location than LaSalle Avenue and had walked to the residence after he was injured.

Minneapolis police are still investigating where the initial shooting took place and the reason behind it.