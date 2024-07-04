Man seriously injured in Minneapolis shooting

A man was seriously injured after a shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Elliot Avenue around 8:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

At the scene, law enforcement found a man with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect ran from the scene prior to police arriving, according to a spokesperson for the Minneapolis police.

Little information regarding what led up to the shooting is available, officials say.