Man seriously injured from gunfire inside Minneapolis nightclub on Sunday night

A man was seriously injured following a shooting inside a nightclub in Minneapolis on Sunday night.

A spokesperson for Minneapolis police said officers were working off-duty at Vanquish Nightclub for an event when they heard gunfire inside the club just before midnight.

Law enforcement found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was brought to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital for treatment.

Officials say an initial investigation showed a fight escalated to gunfire. However, investigators are still working to learn more about what led up to the shooting.

Law enforcement says a man was arrested at the scene on an unrelated charge. No arrests in the shooting have been made at this time.

