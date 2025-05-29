Man seriously injured after stabbing in Minneapolis

One man was seriously injured after an early morning stabbing in Minneapolis.

Police officers responded to a stabbing on the 2700 block of 12th Avenue South just after 3:45 a.m. and found a man in his 20s with a potentially life-threatening stab wound.

According to Minneapolis police, medical aid was provided to the man until he was brought to the hospital.

Authorities state that an altercation escalated to physical violence and may have been related to a robbery.

Minneapolis police are investigating the stabbing; no arrests have been made at this time.