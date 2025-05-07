Man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for role in death of infant

The boyfriend of a mother who is in prison for drowning her infant son was sentenced for his role in the death.

Edwin Cosmo Trudeau, 20, was sentenced to just over six years (74 months) in prison on one count of aiding an offender to help conceal the murder of an 8-month-old child last year. He has credit for 145 days already served, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Trudeau had previously pleaded guilty in February.

The mother of the child, 21-year-old Esperanza Harding, was sentenced to 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree intentional murder.

As previously reported, Harding allegedly drowned the child in a hotel bathroom and then put the child’s body in a backpack in a dumpster on Feb. 28, 2024.

She told police that her boyfriend, Trudeau, didn’t like the baby and said it was his idea to put the infant’s body in the dumpster and not tell anyone, court documents state.

“Mr. Trudeau attempted to help conceal a violent, heartbreaking act,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. “All of our thoughts are with Mateo’s family; they should be getting ready to celebrate his second birthday. Instead, they’re left with a lifetime of grief. Mr. Trudeau is being held accountable for his actions.”