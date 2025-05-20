Man sentenced to over 33 years for murder at Edina strip mall

A Minneapolis man was sentenced on Friday to over 33 years (403 months) in prison in connection with a homicide that occurred outside a strip mall in Edina in December 2023.

Kayvon Julian Madison, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in February. He was given credit for 531 days already served.

Madison was also ordered to pay over $18,000 in restitution.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, 23-year-old Darien Jamal Roberson was shot and killed in the parking lot of a strip mall on 70th Street West in Edina on Dec. 2, 2023.

According to court documents, Madison called police, saying he had shot somebody and that Roberson “came at me.”

The two men had both been attending a birthday party for a mutual friend.

Court documents add that surveillance video of the shooting didn’t support Madison’s story.

The complaint goes on to say that after taking photos with friends in the parking lot, an argument happened between Madison and Roberson, with witnesses saying Madison told Roberson that if Roberson’s friend “had made better life choices, he would still be alive.” A witness also said that Roberson told Madison he didn’t want to talk about it, but Madison continued on.

Video footage showed Madison put his finger in Roberson’s face, causing Roberson to slap the hand away and also move back. Madison pulled out a gun and shot Roberson five times, and he was then restrained by witnesses, court documents state.