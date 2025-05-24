Man sentenced to over 32 years for fatal shooting at homeless encampment

A man has learned his prison sentence for a fatal shooting at a homeless encampment in Minneapolis last summer.

Ahmed Ali Abdi, 38, was sentenced on Friday to just over 32 years (386 months) for the shooting death of JaBraun Hole. Abdi currently has 254 days of credit for time previously served.

Earlier this month, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office secured guilty verdicts at trial on one count of second-degree intentional murder, one count of second-degree unintentional murder and one count of a prohibited person with a firearm.

As previously reported, officers responded to a shooting at a homeless encampment on the 3300 block of Third Avenue South on Aug. 19.

There, they found a 33-year-old man, later identified as Hole, lying on the sidewalk. He was brought to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Investigators say a large fight broke out inside the encampment and spilled onto the street, where the shooting occurred. Law enforcement said Hole walked down the sidewalk and collapsed.

“My thoughts are with Jabraun’s loved ones today,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. “This was another instance of senseless gun violence that took a life. No sentence can bring Jabraun back, but Mr. Abdi is being held accountable for his actions.”