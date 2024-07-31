Man sentenced to over 30 years for killing cousin at Newport Transit Center

A man was sentenced to over 30 years (367 months) for killing his cousin at Newport Transit Center in 2023.

Court records show that Sylvester Tremaine Jones, 39, was given credit for 540 days already served. He must also pay $8,500 in restitution from his prison earnings — $1,000 to the victim’s mother and $8,500 to the Minnesota Crime Victims Reparations Board.

Court records show Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May.

As previously reported, Washington County deputies responded to a report of a man slumped over and unresponsive in an SUV in the transit center parking lot on Feb. 6, 2022.

39-year-old Terrell McIntyre was found dead in the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness said he saw a man walking from the area around 20 minutes prior. Using surveillance video and speaking with businesses in the area, authorities tracked the man to a home a few blocks south of the shooting scene, court documents state.

Deputies later executed a search warrant at the home and arrested Jones. Court documents state he admitted to shooting his cousin, McIntyre. Deputies also found a gun that matched the .22-caliber rounds found at the scene.

Jones told deputies he had arranged for McIntyre to pick him up at the parking lot and take him to Target and that he had shot his cousin “between eight and ten times,” court documents state.