Man sentenced to over 27 years for injuring St. Paul boy in New Year’s Eve shooting

A man has been sentenced to over 27 years after being found guilty on six charges in connection to a shooting that seriously injured a 10-year-old boy in St. Paul.

Morris Robert Chie Ryan was sentenced to 327 months in prison, roughly 27 years and three months. Ryan will receive 251 days of credit for time served.

As previously reported, Ryan was found guilty earlier this year on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, assault by use of a dangerous weapon and three counts of second-degree assault by use of a dangerous weapon in connection to a 2023 New Year’s Eve shooting.

Each charge will run consecutively.

The shooting occurred at 11:56 p.m. on December 31, 2023, along Sherburne Avenue near North Avon Street in St. Paul.

There, officers found a boy who had been shot in the stomach, and he was taken to the hospital, where he was in critical condition but survived.

Police believe the people inside the home were targeted by Ryan and Kelci Marie Meyers, the latter of whom was sentenced to 15 years in prison in June.