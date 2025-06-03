Man sentenced to over 25 years for fatal Minneapolis shooting

A man has been sentenced to over 25 years in prison for a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis last year.

Michael Tiwain Garrett Jr., 23, will spend 306 months behind bars for the death of Dijon Legore-Banks in May 2024. Garrett has 259 days of credit for time already served.

Garrett pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree intentional murder earlier this year.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 16, 2024, two women got into a fight over money and several others joined in. At a certain point, Legore-Banks entered the fray and said something to one of the women. That’s when Garrett allegedly pulled up in a vehicle, got out and repeatedly shot at Legore-Banks.

Legore-Banks was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. An autopsy found he had been shot eight times in the head, chest, torso and legs.

Witnesses told police that Garrett is the son of one of the women involved in the fight.

“Dijon’s loved ones are in my thoughts as our prosecution comes to an end,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. “Mr. Garrett involved himself in an altercation and escalated it needlessly by resorting to extreme violence. Today’s sentence holds him accountable and protects our community.”