Man sentenced to over 21 years for killing wife in 2021

A 49-year-old man was sentenced Friday to over 21 years(261 months) for killing his wife in 2021.

Johnny Ray Aldridge has credit for 987 days, or just over two and a half years, already served, according to court records. He also must pay over $26,000 in restitution.

As previously reported, Aldridge pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April.

Aldridge showed up to the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center in September of 2021 and told police he fatally shot his wife at a home on Winnipeg Avenue in St. Paul.

When asked why he shot her, Aldridge replied, “Because my daughter is pregnant and she had grown men coming down doing crazy s— to my daughter.”

However, Aldridge’s daughter told police that she was not pregnant and had not been sexually assaulted. A pregnancy screening came back negative.

According to court documents, Aldridge’s daughter also said her father’s behavior changed after he was shot in the hand in their garage that June and that he had PTSD.

She also said that her parents had been fighting the past few days before the shooting.

Aldridge told police that his wife had become “weirder and weirder” after he was shot. He also said that during an argument about their daughter, his wife laughed off an allegation he made and he shot her in the back of the head.