Man sentenced to over 14 years for fatal St. Paul shooting

A man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder will spend over a decade in prison for killing a St. Paul man.

William Vincent Johnson, 38, received a sentence of 170 months in prison, just over 14 years, on Monday after previously pleading guilty to one count of second-degree murder. Johnson has 560 days of credit for time served and a second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charge was dismissed.

As previously reported, Johnson was charged in March of 2023, months after 40-year-old Mark D. Bradley from St. Paul was found unconscious at an apartment building near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Emerson Avenue North on Jan. 25, 2023.

Bradley was later pronounced dead, with his death being listed as a homicide from multiple gunshot wounds.

A criminal complaint states Johnson was seen on surveillance video entering the apartment at the same time as another man. At the same time, Bradley was exiting the building.

Johnson then, according to witnesses, pulled out a gun and shot Bradley.

Witnesses in the area initially identified the suspect as “Coleone,” who was later determined to be Johnson.