Man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for shooting man in South St. Paul

A 20-year-old has been sentenced to prison for shooting a man in South St. Paul last fall.

Andrew Michael Fisher was sentenced to over 12 years (153 months) in prison for one count of second-degree intentional murder while committing a felony. He will receive credit for 265 days already served in custody.

According to court records, Fisher and Tre Manuel Iglesias traveled from Cambridge to a home in South St. Paul on Nov. 24. After arriving, both men entered the home of Avontae King and Fisher grabbed a bag of marijuana on a table.

Fisher then ran out of the home and Iglesias and King followed him. Court documents state that Fisher turned and shot King, who fell to the ground, and the two men left the scene in Iglesias’ vehicle.

A neighbor who heard the incident occur called 911 and then provided medical aid to King, who was lying in the street. King was brought to a hospital in St. Paul, where he was pronounced dead.

Fisher remains in custody at the Dakota County Jail awaiting transfer to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Iglesias’ next court date is scheduled for Sept. 9.