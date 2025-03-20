Man sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for St. Paul murder

A man was sentenced to nearly 22 years (261 months) in prison in connection with a homicide in October of 2023 in St. Paul.

Court records show that Justice Jacques Glaspie, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in January. He was given credit for 489 days already served.

As previously reported, police were called to the 400 block of South Clinton Avenue on a report of someone on the ground outside a home. David Isaac was found with a gunshot wound.

According to court documents, Glaspie initially tried to blame the shooting on someone else but eventually admitted to shooting Isaac. He went on to claim that Isaac tried to rob him two months earlier and he was planning to rob Isaac that night but when Isaac tried to grab the gun, he shot him, saying he just “saw red.”