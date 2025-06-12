Man sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for gas station shooting that injured 2

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to over six years in prison for his role in a shooting at a Minneapolis gas station in 2024.

In an upward departure from sentencing guidelines, Corey Davis Jr. was sentenced to just over 6.5 years, with credit for 259 days served. He was initially charged with one count each of attempt to commit second-degree murder and possession of ammunition or a firearm.

Davis Jr. and two others, Deshawn Marvelle Leondra Slaughter and Duprece Lashae Sahila Slaughter Jr., were accused of shooting at another person on Sept. 13 at an Arco Gas Station at 640 Lake Street in East Minneapolis.

As previously reported, charging documents state the trio were part of a group of six people, five men and one woman, who followed a man into the gas station store and approached him.

The group got “very close” to the man, with one of the group members seen taking out a gun close to the man’s face.

The man left the store and began heading towards his vehicle when one of the group members took out a gun and began firing toward him. Two other group members, according to charging documents, took out a gun as well and also began to fire at the man.

An estimated 23-25 shots were heard on surveillance video.

After the three stopped firing, all six group members left the gas station in two vehicles.

The charging document said two people were injured in the shooting — the man who was reportedly approached by the group in the store was “shot several times,” while another person who was sitting in the man’s vehicle was shot once in the leg.

Police said they recognized one of the group members as Corey Davis Jr. and, using his social media page, they were able to identify five of the six other people in the group.