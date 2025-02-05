Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for shooting outside Apple Valley bar in 2023

A St. Paul man accused of shooting another person in the leg outside of an Apple Valley bar has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Corey Steven Ryman, 43, was sentenced in Dakota County Court Wednesday for possession of a firearm by an ineligible person. Another charge of second-degree assault was dismissed.

He was accused of shooting a 20-year-old man in the leg with a gun he was not allowed to possess due to a prior conviction.

As previously reported, police from Apple Valley went to the bar on the 14900 block of Glazier Avenue around 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023, for a report of a shooting but did not find anyone.

An hour later, police found out a person who was shot in the leg was being treated at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville.

According to the girlfriend of the man who was shot, the couple had been walking to their vehicle when bar staff attempted to intervene with a group of males who were reportedly yelling, the criminal complaint says.

The woman said Ryman then appeared in front of the couple waving a pistol and began to chase her boyfriend, who had stepped in front of her to shield her.

The woman said she heard a gunshot, and her boyfriend hit the ground before Ryman reportedly ran away, the court document says.

Investigators determined Ryman was the suspect described by the victim’s girlfriend, according to court records. Police found Ryman a few days later and said Ryman identified himself in surveillance videos at the bar.