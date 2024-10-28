Man sentenced to 34½ years for 2022 murder near Loring Park

A man who pleaded guilty to a 2022 murder near Loring Park in Minneapolis was sentenced to more than three decades for the crime.

Court documents show Mayan Deng Mayan, 27, was sentenced to 34½ years in prison for the murder of 28-year-old Birahim Biluego Gildersleve of Rochester. He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree intentional murder on Sept. 30, avoiding going to trial on a first-degree murder indictment.

Mayan received credit for 585 days served in custody prior to sentencing.

A criminal complaint alleges Mayan killed Gildersleve in the early morning hours of Sept. 18, 2022, near the intersection of Maple Street and Harmon Place. Surveillance video shows Mayan getting out of a car before shooting at Gildersleve and running back to the car.

Police found Gildersleve with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. Investigators recovered seven 9 mm cartridge casings at the scene.

Minneapolis police said Mayan and Gildersleve had both attended an “unlicensed after-hours party” at a shop nearby prior to the shooting.

Investigators identified the owner of the car that Mayan escaped to as Jal Wal, who has since pleaded guilty to aiding an offender in connection with the case and is set to be sentenced on Nov. 4.

According to a memo filed by the attorneys prosecuting Mayan’s case, Wal told investigators that Mayan shot Gildersleve as retaliation for a shootout earlier that took place three months earlier in Rochester.

“Mr. Mayan took the life of Birahim Glidersleve and in doing so, devastated Mr. Gildersleve’s loved ones and damaged a community,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement. “There is no sentence that can repair the harm, but today’s sentence delivers accountability for Mr. Mayan and is in the interest of public safety.”