Man sentenced to 30 years for separate murder, assault charges

A man was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in April in two separate cases, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Byron Vinicio Vargas Bautista, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder for the death of Felisha Smith in July. Bautista reportedly assaulted and killed Smith on the same day they met.

As previously reported, witnesses told police that Smith had been seen walking with a man, later identified as Bautista, on the evening of July 13. Surveillance video showed them getting off a Metro Transit bus near the intersection of Penn Avenue North and Oliver Avenue North.

Court documents state that they were seen walking toward the church, near where Smith’s body was found. Surveillance video showed what appeared to be Bautista carrying Smith part of the way. The footage then showed him going back and forth from the crime scene alone before leaving.

Bautista also pleaded guilty to first-degree assault after an incident in September when a dispute led to him punching and kicking a different victim, causing bleeding in her brain.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected by Mr. Vargas Bautista’s violent, cruel actions, especially Felisha’s loved ones,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. “Vulnerable adults should be safe in our communities and our office will always work to protect them and hold those who harm them accountable.”

The attorney’s office said that Bautista was taken into custody on Sept. 19 and charged in the murder case on Sept. 20. Bautista remained in custody and was charged with first-degree assault on Dec. 10.

Bautista received a 257-month sentence for the second-degree murder and a 103-month sentence for the first-degree assault — the sentences will run consecutively for a total of 360 months.