Man sentenced to 25 years of probation for fentanyl overdose that killed 1

A man that sold fentanyl to a person who overdosed on it last year has learned his sentencing.

On Wednesday, a 125-month prison sentence was stayed for 25 years of supervised probation for Stephen Bochniak after he was charged with one count of third-degree murder. Bochniak had credit for 233 days served in the Aitkin County Jail.

Court documents state that Bochniak can ask for early discharge after 10 years if probation conditions have been met and he’s in compliance.

As previously reported, deputies from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overdose in Malmo Township on June 18, 2023. When law enforcement arrived, they found the victim on the floor and the victim’s girlfriend administering Narcan.

A criminal complaint stated that after arriving, officials noticed a piece of tin foil containing a burnt substance, a piece of tin foil containing a white substance, two hypodermic needles and an empty bottle of Narcan.

The victim was declared deceased shortly after, the complaint states. An autopsy from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the victim’s cause of death as fentanyl toxicity.

The victim’s girlfriend led officials to Bochniak and Kristina Krone, who allegedly sold the victim the fentanyl. A search of the victim’s phone confirmed the fentanyl purchase was facilitated by Krone and carried out by Bochniak, officials say.

Bochniak and Krone were each charged with one count each of third-degree murder, however Krone’s charge was dismissed earlier this year.