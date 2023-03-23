Man sentenced to 22 years in prison for fatal 2021 shooting in St. Paul

A Ramsey County judge has sentenced a St. Paul man for a shooting that took another man’s life in the summer of 2021.

Kenwan Deshawn Hunter, 29, was sentenced to 22 years in prison Thursday morning for second-degree murder and five years for illegal firearm possession. Court documents show he will serve the sentences concurrently, and that he received 575 days credit for time served.

Hunter was convicted of one count of second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony and illegal firearm possession back in January. Jurors acquitted him of second-degree intentional homicide.

RELATED: St. Paul homicide suspect convicted by jury of 2 charges, acquitted of 1 count

The shooting took the life of 27-year-old Glenn Danen Smith of Minneapolis.

Court documents show that shots were fired just after midnight on Aug. 16, 2021 near the intersection of Lexington Ave. North and Larpenteur Ave. West.

RELATED: St. Paul police investigating homicide after 1 dies from shooting

The criminal complaint states that Smith, Hunter and another man were drinking at a bar on Larpenteur Avenue West near Lexington Parkway North. At some point, the group went outside and Smith and the other man fought.

Smith’s friend, who came to pick him up, tried to intervene but wasn’t allowed to. Afterward, Smith got into his friend’s Buick and then yelled at Hunter to give him something, which a witness said was a gun. After Smith was given the gun, the Buick started backing up and gunshots were fired.

The complaint adds that Smith yelled he was hit, and Smith’s friend saw Hunter standing near the back of the parking lot.

Court documents state officers found four 9 mm casings inside the Buick and one outside it, as well as a trail of 12 .45-caliber casings by the southwest corner of the bar.