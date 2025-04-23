Man sentenced to 15 years for attacking corrections officer

A man has learned his prison sentence for attacking a corrections officer in 2023.

On Tuesday, 24-year-old Gregory Jorge Garcia was sentenced to 15 years (180 months) in prison, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

He was previously found guilty at trial of two counts of first-degree assault, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

“This was a vicious, unprovoked assault on a corrections officer who was performing his duties at the Hennepin County Jail,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. “The victim suffered significant injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. My thoughts are with him as he continues his recovery, and I wish him the best for the future. Mr. Garcia is being held accountable for his actions.”