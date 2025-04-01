Man sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to 2nd-degree murder in killing of gang member

A man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder was sentenced to serve over a decade in prison.

Dai’quan Lamar Husten was sentenced to nearly 15 years(179 months) after he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder without intent. He will get credit for 35 months and one day served.

Two other charges of intentional second-degree murder and an illegal firearm possession charge were dismissed.

Husten was arrested back in October 2022 for his involvement in a shooting that killed a gang member in St. Paul.

As previously reported, on February 1, 2022, police were called to the area of Winslow Avenue and Page Street on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 26-year-old Casanova Carter, who had been shot inside a home.

Despite giving aid, police said he died at the scene.

Using surveillance video, officers were able to track a suspect vehicle — a Nissan Altima — and identified three people as suspects Kendall Pruitt, Montez Davis and Delaquay Williams, who were all charged and arrested.

Police later arrested Husten after phone records showed he had been connected to WiFi through Pruitt’s phone on the night of a shooting, a criminal complaint states.

According to the complaint, Husten admitted to being in the suspect vehicle, walking up to Carter’s home and firing at the front door multiple times. He added that Carter was killed because some people believed that Carter could have and should have stopped a homicide in West St. Paul that happened in June 2021.