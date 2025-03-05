Man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison in connection with Minneapolis homicide in May

A man was sentenced last week to 12.5 years (150 months) in prison in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Abdirizak Mahamed Abader in Minneapolis in May of 2024.

Barkat Abdi Nour, 25, entered a Norgaard guilty plea in February, claiming not to remember the circumstances of the shooting. He has credit for 257 days already served.

Nour must also pay nearly $7,000 in restitution.

Abader was found in a Whittier neighborhood alley on May 16, 2024.

According to court documents, surveillance video from Karmal Mall showed Abader walking east into an alley on Lake Street. Nour and co-defendant Adnan Hassanur Ismael walked down the alley shortly after.

A few minutes later, a separate camera showed a person reacting to “an apparent gunshot” and looking down the alley. Nour and Ismael were then seen running down the alley, court documents state.

Surveillance video from a market showed Nour appearing to hold a heavy object in his waistband.

In an interview with police, the complaint says Nour identified himself in the security footage and also admitted to walking down the alley but denied seeing Abader in that alley. Meanwhile, Ismael told police that it was him in the footage but didn’t say anything else.