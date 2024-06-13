Man sentenced to 1 year in jail after package of methamphetamine intercepted at airport

A man involved in a scheme that resulted in three pounds of methamphetamine being intercepted at the airport has been sentenced to one year in jail, according to court documents. He has credit for 134 days already served.

Jorge Corrales-Aragon, 25, also received a sentence of four years in prison, which will be stayed for the duration of his five-year probation.

Corrales-Aragon was initially charged with two counts of first-degree controlled substance crimes. Court records show that he pleaded guilty to an amended count of second-degree drug possession on April 11. The remaining count of first-degree controlled substance crime was dismissed at sentencing.

As previously reported, the Metropolitan Airport Police Department notified members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) about a suspicious package they had intercepted addressed to Rice, Minnesota on Feb. 1. The package contained 3.285 pounds of methamphetamine.

An airport police officer disguised himself as a UPS delivery person and brought the package to an address on 115th Street NW in Rice, court documents state.

A man, later identified as Pedro Ramirez-Corrales, retrieved the package from the disguised officer and said it was for him.

VOTF executed a search warrant on the home and arrested Corrales-Aragon, Ramirez-Corrales and two other men after finding the methamphetamine, several cell phones and receipts showing money being sent to Mexico.

Corrales-Aragon admitted to police he knew the package contained methamphetamine, saying he tried to hide it when police came.

Ramirez-Corrales told officers he owed a person in Mexico money and believed the methamphetamine would take care of it.