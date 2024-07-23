Man sentenced in deadly Brooklyn Park crash

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 364 days at the Hennepin County Adult Corrections Workhouse and five years of supervised probation in connection to a March deadly crash involving driving under the influence in Brooklyn Park.

Lamoind Preston Cunningham, 44, was convicted of one count of criminal vehicular homicide for operating a vehicle with negligence under the influence of alcohol.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 on the 7000 block of 68th Avenue North.

Police said they found two men inside the vehicle who had to be extricated after the vehicle had gone off the road and hit a tree.

The passenger of the vehicle, 50-year-old Lamont Cortez Cunningham of Minneapolis, died at a local hospital.

The criminal complaint says that Lamoind was verbally responsive but drowsy at the crash site, while Lamont was unresponsive and hunched over in the front passenger seat.

Lamoind admitted to drinking two beers earlier in the afternoon and about 20% of a bottle of Hennessy. When asked if he was intoxicated, he told police, “We both was,” the complaint says.

If Lamoind breaks his supervised probation, he will be required to serve more than six years in prison.