Man sentenced for role in 2-year-old’s exposure to fentanyl

A man in Aitkin County has been sentenced to almost 5 years in prison following an incident where a 2-year-old was exposed to fentanyl.

Cody Hunter Sam, 32, was sentenced to 58 months in the St. Cloud Prison with credit for 337 days served. He must also pay $712 in fees.

The sentencing was for four different charges: a felony second-degree drug possession charge and three misdemeanor charges of child endangerment, giving police a fake name and violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.

Sam had been facing up to nine separate charges, five of which were dismissed following a 2023 incident in Aitkin County when a 2-year-old was exposed to fentanyl.

As previously reported, family members took a 2-year-old from a home after the child became unresponsive. It was later determined the child was exposed to fentanyl, leading to a house being searched.

There, five more children were found, as well as 304 fentanyl pills and several grams of crushed fentanyl powder.

The five children were placed into protective custody, with three people being arrested, including Sam.