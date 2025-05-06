Man sentenced for breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home, assaulting 2 people with a baseball bat

A 21-year-old man was sentenced to almost five years (58 months) in prison on Friday for breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and beating her and a friend with a baseball bat last year.

Bryant Darrel Bramstedt was sentenced for a first-degree assault conviction and given credit on that sentence for 242 days already served, according to court documents.

As previously reported, a criminal complaint states that St. Paul police were called to an assault at an apartment on Frank Street around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2024.

Bramstedt, the 911 caller, said his girlfriend had invited him into her apartment through the window. He claimed that when he got inside, the woman was screaming and asking for help, adding that she said the man next to her was hurting her.

Bramstedt then said the man “pounced” at him, so he hit him two or three times with a baseball bat.

The man was found in the kitchen, hunched over in a large pool of blood. Court documents add that he was unable to speak and that “his face was swollen to the point of being unrecognizable.” He was brought to the hospital, where officers learned he had multiple skull fractures and bleeding and swelling in the brain. His injuries were life-threatening.

The woman also had cuts and injuries to her head. She told police that Bramstedt is her ex-boyfriend and doesn’t live with her.

She said she and her friend were lying in bed, and she woke up to Bramstedt standing next to them. She added that he grabbed the baseball bat that she keeps next to her bed and hit her and her friend.