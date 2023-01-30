Man sentenced for attempted murder of ex-girlfriend

A St. Paul man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend last year in Minneapolis.

Timothy Allen Amacher, 41, was found guilty in November of attempted first-degree murder and aiding an offender in the shooting that seriously injured Nicole Lenway. Lenway, a forensic scientist for the Minneapolis Police Department, has a child with Amacher and was on her way to pick the child up when she was shot in the arm and neck.

Monday, Amacher was sentenced to 18 years (216 months) in prison for the shooting.

Before he was sentenced, Amacher called the trial “three weeks of a smear campaign” and said nobody could confirm he was responsible for the shooting.

Also charged in connection to the shooting is 25-year-old Colleen Purificacion Larson. She’s scheduled to have a pretrial hearing on Friday and also faces attempted first-degree murder.