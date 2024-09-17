Man rescued from Rum River following police chase in Anoka

A man is in the hospital following a police chase and water rescue in Anoka on Monday.

Officers from the Anoka Police Department attempted to pull over a vehicle shortly before 4 p.m., but the man drove away and eventually crashed near the 3200 block of Saint Francis Boulevard.

Anoka officials say the man then ran away and was found by police in the Rum River.

Emergency responders rescued the man and brought him to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.