Man reportedly cuts into neighbor’s basement in a failed escape attempt from law enforcement

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted on a warrant attempted to flee law enforcement by cutting into his neighbor’s basement.

The escape attempt started when the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said they were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for a 27-year-old man in Minneapolis.

The warrant was for felony assault and first-degree burglary.

In what can only be described as a “Shawshank”-style escape attempt, the wanted man reportedly broke through his basement wall and entered his neighbor’s unit, hiding under a pile of clothes in a closet.

However, Toro, a K-9 unit with the sheriff’s office, sniffed out the man in the next-door unit, and authorities took him into custody.

A photo of Toro. (Courtesy: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)