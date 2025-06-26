Man pleads guilty to role in running fraudulent food site with Salim Said in Feeding Our Future scheme

A man who was accused of running a fraudulent food distribution site with Salim Said has pleaded guilty to his role in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

According to court documents filed Thursday, Ahmed Abdullahi Ghedi pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. Ghedi remains out of custody on bond conditions.

Ghedi previously requested to stand trial in Illinois, citing the likelihood of a “hostile” jury.

Ghedi was accused of running a shell company, ASA Limited, with Salim Said and Abdihakim Ahmed and registering it as a distribution site under the Federal Child Nutrition Program.

As previously reported, Said was accused of running several fraudulent sites, including Safari Restaurant. Said was convicted in federal court.

Ahmed pleaded guilty to his role in the scheme in March.

The three claimed to serve thousands of meals daily, seven days per week, out of a strip mall in St. Paul. Over the course of a year, ASA Limited received $7.3 million in reimbursements for 1.6 million meals.

Prosecutors say Feeding Our Future, which sponsored the site, received $400,000 in kickbacks from ASA Limited. Aimee Bock, the founder of the now-defunct organization, was convicted of all counts in federal court.

Charging documents also state Ghedi purchased four cars worth a total of $243,361 with his cut of the payments.

