Man pleads guilty to role in attacking a Fridley student during a basketball game

A man accused of being involved in an attack on a Fridley High School student during a basketball game has pleaded guilty in Hennepin County Court.

Court documents state Dursa Muktar Mohamed, 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree riot and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, both felony charges. In exchange, a second-degree assault charge will be dropped during his sentencing hearing.

His sentencing has been scheduled for June 5.

Mohamed was one of five taken into custody on Jan. 28 following an attack on a Fridley High School basketball player during a varsity game in New Hope.

According to the New Hope Police Department, five people — three adults and two juveniles — approached a student sitting on the bench during the basketball game and assaulted him with a pipe.

District officials say the suspects left the gym in a vehicle, which was pursued by New Hope Police.

According to the police department, the pursuit led to the suspect’s vehicle leaving the roadway, with all five being arrested.