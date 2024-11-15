Man pleads guilty to murder in shooting at Brooklyn Park family gathering

A man charged in a deadly shooting two months ago at a family gathering in Brooklyn Park has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Lue Chang, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed 34-year-old Nichanon Kittikroekphon at a backyard party on Sept. 21.

The victim’s family has stated he was also known as Tswb Moua.

A criminal complaint states Chang and Kittikroekphon were among about 30 people who had gathered to celebrate babies who had recently been born into the family.

A witness told police they saw Chang walk up to Kittikroekphon and tell him, “Today you’re going to die” before shooting him. Video of the incident shows Chang firing two shots at the victim, then a third at his back as he crawled away. Several men are seen confronting Chang by the time he fired a fourth round.

When police arrived, multiple people were holding Chang down. One witness told officers that while he was restraining Chang, he asked why he had shot Kittikroekphon, to which he reportedly responded, “Because he disrespected me.”

Charging documents note that a toddler was within a foot of Kittikroekphon when he was shot and there were several more children within view.

Chang’s sentencing is set for Jan. 9. A petition to enter a guilty plea filed on Wednesday indicates prosecutors will seek a term of 25½ years, though he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years.