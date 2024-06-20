Man pleads guilty to attempting to traffic fentanyl via stuffed animals

A man from the Twin Cities plead guilty on Tuesday to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that aimed to transport fentanyl pills to the Twin Cities in stuffed animals.

25-year-old Cornell Montez Chandler Jr. pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said between Aug. 2022 and Dec. 2023, Chandler and others worked to transport fentanyl pills from Phoenix to the Twin Cities for distribution through the U.S. Postal Service. Chandler and co-conspirators would ship the pills inside stuffed animals in packages disguised as birthday presents. The DOJ said the group went so far as to line the package with dog treats in an attempt to prevent drug-sniffing dogs from alerting them.

The DOJ said law enforcement seized six parcels containing more than 30 kilograms of fentanyl pills in early 2023. They had been shipped from Phoenix and were bound for distribution by the group.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.