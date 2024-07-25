Man pleads guilty to federal firearms charge after firing at cops during home invasion

A 32-year-old man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one federal count of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal prosecutors say that Kamau Evans, of Mankato, shot at police during a home invasion in Minneapolis in January.

On Jan. 14, officers were called to an apartment in south Minneapolis after a woman called 911 to report a home invasion. The woman and her two children fled the home after Evans broke a window and went into the woman’s bedroom.

Court officials said Evans then broke into a second home in north Minneapolis and assaulted several residents.

Minneapolis police were able to pull one of the victims out of the home to safety. Officers entered the home behind ballistic shields.

As the officers went upstairs, Evans fired a shot toward them before jumping out a window.

After Evans was arrested, officers found a semi-automatic pistol at the scene.

Because he has prior felony convictions, Evans is not allowed to have firearms or ammunition.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.