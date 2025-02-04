Man pleads guilty to assaulting teen worker at Fleet Farm, gets 7-year prison sentence

A Kansas man has received a prison sentence after pleading guilty on Tuesday to one count of first-degree assault for an incident at a Fleet Farm in Carver last November.

Gerald Dwayne Hudson, 31, was given a seven-year prison sentence for the charge, of which he’ll get 72 days of credit, according to court documents. One other charge of second-degree assault was dismissed at Tuesday’s hearing, which was originally scheduled as a contested omnibus.

Hudson, of Kansas City, Kansas, was accused of stabbing a 17-year-old employee in the back of the neck. The teen, identified as a girl, had a 2- or 3-inch cut on her neck, and documents state she had lost a lot of blood.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness who was a customer in the store told police he heard a scream and the victim shout, “He just stabbed me.” The witness also saw Hudson run away.

Surveillance video showed Hudson walk into the store and down the aisle where the victim was. He was then seen walking past her to the end of the aisle and looking back and forth before walking back toward the victim.

Court documents state Hudson was spotted on video making a striking movement toward the victim while her back was turned. The victim was then seen holding the back of her neck and leaving the aisle.

After he was arrested, Hudson reportedly made several unsolicited comments while in jail such as, “I

didn’t stab anyone, I didn’t have any guns or anything like that, I just hit someone with a thing,” and “There wasn’t any kind of deadly weapon that was involved like a gun, a knife, or a bat or anything like that there was just like a quick brief conversation, and I just like, I just well hit her with a plastic thing.”