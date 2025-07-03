Man, officer in Rochester use-of-force incident identified by BCA

The man and officer involved in a use-of-force incident in Rochester have been identified by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Luis Enrique Ovalle, 29, of Rochester, was not injured in the incident, and the officer was identified as James Perry, who fired his gun.

Perry has 10 years of law enforcement experience, and he is currently on critical incident leave.

As previously reported, around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Rochester police were investigating an alleged domestic dispute involving Ovalle, who was reportedly holding a knife and intoxicated, according to the BCA.

When officers, one of whom was Perry, arrived at the house on the 3800 block of Willow Ridge Drive Southwest, Ovalle had already left the area in a vehicle.

Then, just after midnight on Sunday, Perry tried to stop the Dodge Caravan that Ovalle was driving, but he sped away.

According to the BCA, Perry later found the Dodge Caravan on the 2700 block of First Avenue Southwest. When Perry activated his emergency lights and gave commands, Ovalle got out of the car with a rifle.

Perry shot his gun once, and Ovalle went back into the home, officials said. Following a standoff, Ovalle surrendered peacefully.

The BCA will present its findings from the investigation to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for review. The incidents leading up to the use of force are being investigated by the Rochester Police Department.