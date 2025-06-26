Man left with life-threatening injury after Minneapolis shooting

One person is suffering from a serious injury after a shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon.

The Minneapolis Police Department said that officers reported to a shooting near Lake Street East and Cedar Avenue South just after 2:30 p.m. and found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say that the man was inside a vehicle when shots were fired and he was hit. The man who fired the shots left the area before officers arrived.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time, Minneapolis police say.