Man killed, woman and infant seriously injured in western MN crash

A man is dead and a woman and infant were airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Traverse County, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

According to the incident report, the crash occurred between a semi-truck/trailer and a Ford Escape around 10:44 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 75 and 530th Street in Tara Township.

A passenger of the Ford, 29-year-old Wyatt Jon Tritz, died at Graceville Hospital.

The driver of the Ford, a 22-year-old woman, and an infant were also brought to Graceville Hospital before they were both airlifted to Sanford Fargo with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the semi was not injured.